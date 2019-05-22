Report: Tesla’s new Autopilot feature is dumber, more dangerous than a human driver

We’ve asked Tesla to comment on the report, and will update this post if the company does so. Tesla did, however, point CR to its April 3 blog post announcing the new feature, in which it stated, “more than 9 million suggested lane changes have been successfully executed with the feature in use.” Tesla drivers, the post said, have traveled more than 66 million miles using the Navigate on Autopilot system, which aims to guide the vehicle in highway driving “from on-ramp to off-ramp.” Tesla argues that so much experience tends to “support the validation of Navigate on Autopilot.”