Trump’s ‘pro-life’ administration just killed a program on children’s health

There were other signs of change at EPA. In September, the agency placed Ruth A. Etzel, the head of its Office of Children's Health Protection, on leave, with no explanation. There still hasn’t been an explanation. Etzel has said she believes she was removed to keep research into children’s health hazards from reaching the public. "My job is kind of like being the chief lifeguard...looking out for possible hazards to children and trying to prevent them," she told CNN. "And if they don't want the chief lifeguard around, what does that mean for children?"