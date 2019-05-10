Trump’s trade war is wrecking America's farm economy

You won’t find much on his website acknowledging the impact of the trade war on his constituents, other than a supine statement of praise for the administration’s allocation of a measly $200 million for farm export promotion. Of that sum, California is to get an even measlier $8.9 million. McCarthy parroted the White House line that the pain being experienced by farmers was the result of “China’s trade retaliation against the United States,” which seems to be pointing the finger in the wrong direction.