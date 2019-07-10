Jonnie Davis becomes president of ABC Studios, replacing Disney veteran Patrick Moran

He is part of the Fox team that moved to ABC in March as part of the Walt Disney Co.’s $71.3-billion takeover of much of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Since then, former Fox studio chief Dana Walden and former top Fox executive Peter Rice have been rebuilding ABC’s television operation. They formed Disney Television Studios and entrusted Craig Hunegs, a former Warner Bros. Television executive, to run that umbrella group.