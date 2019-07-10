Jonnie Davis becomes president of ABC Studios, replacing Disney veteran Patrick Moran

In another shakeup at ABC, two top executives at the network’s television production unit — Patrick Moran and Howard Davine — are departing the company as the new Fox regime from tightens its grip.
Moran was in charge of ABC Studios since 2013, overseeing such shows as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “black-ish” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” Another studio veteran, Davine was head of business affairs for the TV production unit. Both men are out, ABC said Wednesday in a statement.
Jonnie Davis will replace Moran as head of ABC Studios, the company said.
He is part of the Fox team that moved to ABC in March as part of the Walt Disney Co.’s $71.3-billion takeover of much of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Since then, former Fox studio chief Dana Walden and former top Fox executive Peter Rice have been rebuilding ABC’s television operation. They formed Disney Television Studios and entrusted Craig Hunegs, a former Warner Bros. Television executive, to run that umbrella group.
Disney Television Studios includes three smaller studios: ABC Studios, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.
Davis joined 20th Century Fox Television in 2008 as an executive in comedy development, where he helped develop “Modern Family,” which has anchored ABC’s comedy lineup for the past decade. Davis also was involved in the production of “This is Us,” which Fox sold to NBC, where the program has become the most popular drama in broadcast television.
Carolyn Cassidy, another former Fox executive who helped develop “This is Us,” “Empire,” and “9-1-1,” was elevated to president of creative affairs at 20th Century Fox television. She was tasked with managing that division alongside business operations chief Howard Kurtzman.
Josh Sussman becomes executive vice president of business affairs at ABC Studios, replacing Davine. He reports to Davis.
Bert Salke continues as president of Fox 21 Television Studios.
“This exceptional group is uniquely qualified to continue building our position as the strongest studios in the industry and the very best home for talent,” Hunegs said in a statement.