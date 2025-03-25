Two years after crippling strikes, Hollywood studios pick a new leader in labor dealings

Greg Hessinger, a veteran lawyer and leader in the entertainment industry, is the new president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade group that negotiates with Hollywood unions on behalf of the major studios, named attorney Greg Hessinger as its new president on Tuesday. Hessinger, who has previously served in roles representing employers and unions, will start as AMPTP’s chief negotiator on April 14.

Hessinger is entering the role after Carol Lombardini announced her retirement last year. Lombardini, who has been AMPTP’s chief negotiator for 15 years, will transition to an advisory role.

“I’ve spent my entire career working to create and sustain opportunity in entertainment and media, and I look forward to partnering with our member companies and union leaders to ensure the hard-working individuals who drive our industry forward can continue to create inspiring content for audiences around the world,” Hessinger said in a statement.

He will be based in Los Angeles.

AMPTP represents major studios and streamers, including Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix.

The transition comes during a tumultuous time for the studios.

In 2023, much of the U.S. entertainment business shut down for months as the Writers Guild of America and performers union SAG-AFTRA went on strike to demand better pay, working conditions and protections from AI.

Lombardi was the chief negotiator during the strikes and, from the writers’ and actors’ point of view, the de facto villain.

The industry continues to face challenges. Hollywood is struggling through a production downturn and grappling with the impact of artificial intelligence.

Hessinger previously worked as managing partner of law firm Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP, where he represented a variety of employers. In the past, he has served in roles including director of labor relations at CBS, national executive director of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and chief executive and national executive director of the Screen Actors Guild.

“I have no doubt that Greg is the perfect leader to continue to unite our industry and promote opportunity for those who bring entertainment to life,” Lombardini said in a statement.