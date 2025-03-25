Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Two years after crippling strikes, Hollywood studios pick a new leader in labor dealings

Greg Hessinger, a smiling man in dark suit jacket and yellow tie
Greg Hessinger, a veteran lawyer and leader in the entertainment industry, is the new president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
(AMPTP)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade group that negotiates with Hollywood unions on behalf of the major studios, named attorney Greg Hessinger as its new president on Tuesday. Hessinger, who has previously served in roles representing employers and unions, will start as AMPTP’s chief negotiator on April 14.

Hessinger is entering the role after Carol Lombardini announced her retirement last year. Lombardini, who has been AMPTP’s chief negotiator for 15 years, will transition to an advisory role.

“I’ve spent my entire career working to create and sustain opportunity in entertainment and media, and I look forward to partnering with our member companies and union leaders to ensure the hard-working individuals who drive our industry forward can continue to create inspiring content for audiences around the world,” Hessinger said in a statement.

Advertisement

He will be based in Los Angeles.

A woman with short blond hair smiling and posing in a black jacket and white shirt in front of an art piece in a dark room.

Hollywood Inc.

Carol Lombardini, studio negotiator during Hollywood strikes, to step down

Carol Lombardini, who represented the major studios during last year’s Hollywood strikes, is stepping down as president and chief negotiator of the AMPTP.

AMPTP represents major studios and streamers, including Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix.

The transition comes during a tumultuous time for the studios.

In 2023, much of the U.S. entertainment business shut down for months as the Writers Guild of America and performers union SAG-AFTRA went on strike to demand better pay, working conditions and protections from AI.

Lombardi was the chief negotiator during the strikes and, from the writers’ and actors’ point of view, the de facto villain.

Advertisement

The industry continues to face challenges. Hollywood is struggling through a production downturn and grappling with the impact of artificial intelligence.

Los Angeles Times

Hollywood Inc.

For Subscribers

California’s film industry is in crisis. Can it be saved?

California has a film and TV production problem. Industry professionals and experts are trying to determine what can be done to fix it.

Hessinger previously worked as managing partner of law firm Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP, where he represented a variety of employers. In the past, he has served in roles including director of labor relations at CBS, national executive director of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and chief executive and national executive director of the Screen Actors Guild.

“I have no doubt that Greg is the perfect leader to continue to unite our industry and promote opportunity for those who bring entertainment to life,” Lombardini said in a statement.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsBusinessJobs, Labor & Workplace
Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement