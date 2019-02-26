AT&T defeats U.S. effort to kill its Time Warner deal

Tuesday’s decision by a panel of three D.C. circuit judges inflicts another loss on Makan Delrahim, the head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, as he tries to get tough on mergers that combine companies in different parts of an industry supply chain. His lawsuit against the takeover, which was meant to help AT&T stem the exodus of pay-TV subscribers, marked the first time in decades that U.S. antitrust enforcers had gone to trial to stop such a “vertical” merger.