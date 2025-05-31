Advertisement
World & Nation

Appeals court keeps block on Trump administration’s downsizing of the federal workforce

A person carries a sign in support of the United States Agency for International Development workers in Washington.
A person carries a sign in support of the United States Agency for International Development workers, as they carry their personal belongings after retrieving them from the USAID’s headquarters in Washington on Feb. 27.
(Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)
By Janie Har

SAN FRANCISCO — An appeals court refused to freeze a California-based judge’s order halting the Trump administration from downsizing the federal workforce, which means that the Department of Government Efficiency-led cuts remain on pause for now.

A split three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday found that the downsizing could have significant ripple effects on everything from the nation’s food-safety system to veteran health care, and should stay on hold while a lawsuit plays out.

The judge who dissented, however, said President Trump likely does have the legal authority to downsize the executive branch and there is a separate process for workers to appeal.

Advertisement
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: U.S. President Doanld Trump, joined by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, left his role in the Trump administration early this week to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Politics

Trump says Musk is ‘not really leaving,’ fueling legal challenge over his role at DOGE

The display of unity between President Trump and Elon Musk comes after Musk issued a series of criticisms of Trump’s policies, both directly and through his companies.

The Republican administration had sought an emergency stay of an injunction issued by U.S. Judge Susan Illston of San Francisco in a lawsuit brought by labor unions and cities, including San Francisco and Chicago, and the group Democracy Forward.

The Justice Department has also previously appealed her ruling to the Supreme Court, one of a string of emergency appeals arguing federal judges had overstepped their authority.

The judge’s order questioned whether Trump’s administration was acting lawfully in trying to pare the federal workforce.

Advertisement

Trump has repeatedly said voters gave him a mandate to remake the federal government, and he tapped billionaire Elon Musk to lead the charge through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Tens of thousands of federal workers have been fired, have left their jobs via deferred resignation programs, or have been placed on leave. There is no official figure for the job cuts, but at least 75,000 federal employees took deferred resignation, and thousands of probationary workers have already been let go.

Illston’s order directs numerous federal agencies to halt acting on the president’s workforce executive order signed in February and a subsequent memo issued by DOGE and the Office of Personnel Management.

Advertisement

Illston, who was nominated to the bench by former President Clinton, a Democrat, wrote in her ruling that presidents can make large-scale overhauls of federal agencies, but only with the cooperation of Congress.

Lawyers for the government say that the executive order and memo calling for large-scale personnel reductions and reorganization plans provided only general principles that agencies should follow in exercising their own decision-making process.

Har writes for the Associated Press. Associated Press writer Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & NationTrump Administration

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Arsonist in the Crowd

    John Orr was a renowned fire investigator who was also a prolific arsonist, and whose thinly veiled novel helped to convict him. In this episode we hear from the fire captain who first suspected him—and from Orr himself.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: The Girardi Scandal Uncovered

    Tom Girardi was a legal legend—until he was found guilty of stealing millions from his own clients. Host Madison McGhee and pop culture commentator Kiki Monique unpack how his downfall became a Real Housewives scandal, and what Erika Jayne may or may not have known. Plus, L.A. Times reporter Harriet Ryan joins to share how she helped bring Girardi’s crimes to light.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: As Trump Slashes Renewable Energy, Is Nuclear the Future?

    Sammy Roth visits America’s second-largest nuclear plant, Arizona’s Palo Verde Generating Station, and sits down with three experts to explore the pros and cons of atomic energy.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement