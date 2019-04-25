‘Avengers: Endgame’ sets box office record in China, leading massive global launch

Now analysts are waiting to see just how well “Avengers: Endgame” does when it debuts in North America this weekend. Pre-weekend projections estimated the movie would gross about $260 million in the U.S. and Canada, putting it on track to beat the $257.7-million record set by last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” The most optimistic analysts said “Endgame” could collect as much as $300 million.