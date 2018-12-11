CBS meets with shareholders; board remains mum on Leslie Moonves' $120 million severance package

CBS Corp. finally held its annual meeting with shareholders — a ritual that had been twice postponed this year because of corporate turmoil. But during Tuesday’s 25-minute meeting there was no hint of the drama surrounding the company, nor any mention of the man who led it for 12 years: former Chief Executive Leslie Moonves.
Instead, the first question came from a former CBS News foreign correspondent, Steve Patten, who told board members he was fired decades ago before he could file an expense report for $14,000.
CBS, the man said, owes him for those expenses, which, with interest, now total more than $20 million.
A second investor at the meeting, held in the auditorium at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan, applauded CBS’ controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, for the “seamless reestablishment of her control and authority. … Way to go Shari.”
It was a strange juxtaposition for a firm that had been shaken to its core — first, by boardroom divisions that prompted 11 directors to sue Redstone and her family (a lawsuit that has since been abandoned) and then by a growing sexual harassment scandal that prompted Moonves’ forced resignation in September.
More than a handful of women have accused Moonves of trying to force himself on them decades ago. In addition, there has been a reshuffling of the CBS board, which has had three different chairmen presiding over it since August, and six new board members joined in September.
The board, in August, hired two high-profile New York law firms to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by Moonves, some that date back more than 20 years. The review also includes whether the former CEO has been forthcoming during interviews with investigators about his conduct.
Although the review is said to be nearing completion, investigators still are interviewing potential witnesses, according to two people close to the situation who were not authorized to comment. CBS board members met Monday night and Tuesday, during the shareholders’ meeting, without making any pronouncement about Moonves’ fate. The board has until Jan. 29 to determine whether Moonves should be fired for cause, which would deny him his $120 million severance package.
The New York Times last week reported that investigators believed Moonves was evasive in four meetings with the investigators, Nancy Kestenbaum and Mary Jo White. The paper also said Moonves deleted text messages and turned over an iPad used by his 9-year-old son rather than his own — an allegation that is now in dispute.
The New York Times said it had reviewed a 59-page draft report summarizing findings of the investigation — which includes the allegation about the iPad. Clouded by such disclosures, the investigation itself is now under scrutiny. Such extensive leaks have been troubling to some board members, according to one person close to the situation, and could give Moonves a legal opening to fight its eventual findings.
CBS — and the investigators — had pledged to conduct the investigation in a confidential manner, and the press leaks have undermined that promise. Now, the law firms handing the investigation — Debevoise & Plimpton and Covington & Burling — are trying to determine how such leaks occurred.
This week, investigators, through a representative, declined requests for comment.
“The investigators and the board are committed to a thorough and fair process,” the representative said last week after portions of their work was divulged. “Our work is still in progress, and there are bound to be many facts and assessments that evolve and change as the work is completed.”
Battaglio reported from New York; James reported from Los Angeles.