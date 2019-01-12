Disney CEO Bob Iger's pay soars 80% to $65.6 million

Iger’s stock awards totaled about $35.4 million in the year, nearly four times the $9 million in stock awards he received a year earlier. Much of that jump was connected to a contract extension. In late 2017, Iger extended his contract to 2021 to oversee Disney after it finalizes its deal to absorb the Fox assets. Disney also faces a pivotal moment in late 2019, when it is expected to launch Disney+.