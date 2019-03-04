WarnerMedia shake-up: Bob Greenblatt to lead HBO; CNN’s Jeff Zucker gets Turner Sports

Greenblatt, who left NBC in September after nearly eight years, becomes chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment. He will manage some of the jewels of the WarnerMedia portfolio: HBO, TNT, TBS and Tru TV. He is stepping into an unfamiliar corporation and replacing two executives who were instrumental in their networks’ success: former HBO Chairman Richard Plepler and former Turner President David Levy. Both men, who were in their jobs for about three decades, announced their departures last week.