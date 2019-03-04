WarnerMedia shake-up: Bob Greenblatt to lead HBO; CNN’s Jeff Zucker gets Turner Sports

Bob Greeenblatt, a former NBC Entertainment chief, has joined WarnerMedia to run HBO and other channels as part of a sweeping reorganization that gives substantial new turf to CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker and Warner Bros. Chairman Kevin Tsujihara.
The corporate shakeup, announced Monday, comes just eight months after communications giant AT&T Inc. spent $85 billion to acquire Time Warner, renaming it WarnerMedia, and one week after the Justice Department conceded defeat in its nearly 16-month campaign to derail the merger that President Trump had called bad for the American public.
Greenblatt, who left NBC in September after nearly eight years, becomes chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment. He will manage some of the jewels of the WarnerMedia portfolio: HBO, TNT, TBS and Tru TV. He is stepping into an unfamiliar corporation and replacing two executives who were instrumental in their networks’ success: former HBO Chairman Richard Plepler and former Turner President David Levy. Both men, who were in their jobs for about three decades, announced their departures last week.
Greenblatt, an Illinois native and longtime television executive and Broadway producer, also will be responsible for programming for the new streaming service that WarnerMedia plans to launch by the end of the year. The new direct-to-consumer offering is a top priority for John Stankey, a longtime AT&T manager who is now chief executive of WarnerMedia, as the company gears up to compete with Netflix, Amazon.com and Walt Disney Co., which is rolling out a streaming service named Disney+.
Zucker becomes chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and Tsujihara retains the studio and picks up responsibility for children’s and young-adult programming and consumer products.
With the reorganization, Stankey has effectively selected his A-team. Turner International President Gerhard Zeiler becomes WarnerMedia’s chief revenue officer. Layoffs are expected as part of the restructuring, including in advertising sales.
“Adding Bob Greenblatt to the WarnerMedia family and expanding the leadership scope and responsibilities of Jeff, Kevin and Gerhard — who collectively have more than 80 years of global media experience and success — gives us the right management team to strategically position our leading portfolio of brands, world-class talent and rich library of intellectual property for future growth,” Stankey said in a statement announcing the moves.
The Burbank-based Tsujihara, who has run the Warner Bros. television and film studio for five years, will continue in his current role and take over several new business. Those include children’s programming and animation, including Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and consumer products for the entire company.
This is a vote of confidence for Tsujihara, who becomes the only division head from the Time Warner years to survive the AT&T takeover. He will continue to be in charge of WarnerMedia’s gaming efforts and digital assets that were part of the AT&T-owned Otter Media, and manage a fan favorite: Turner Classic Movies.
In 2013, Tsujihara became the first Asian American to run a major Hollywood studio. He is the grandson of Japanese immigrants and the son of an egg farmer from Northern California.
Zucker, who is based in New York, will continue to run CNN Worldwide. He assumes responsibility for Turner Sports and the AT&T regional sports networks. He will manage two areas vital to the company’s plan to grow AT&T’s cellphone business, including CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and the sports-themed Bleacher Report.
In his new role, Zucker will manage the company’s partnerships with the NBA, NCAA and Major League Baseball. He has experience in that field: Zucker was responsible for NBC’s sports franchises when he was chief executive of NBCUniversal more than a decade ago. Zucker grew up in Miami, the son of a physician.
Zucker and Tsujihara are the highest-profile holdovers from the past regime.
Greenblatt, Zucker and Kevin Reilly, who is TBS and TNT president, are all veterans of NBC, which is owned by Comcast Corp. They now will run much of WarnerMedia’s programming.
Stankey’s reorganization of WarnerMedia blurs lines that had existed for decades.
Time Warner long operated as a confederation of separate business units, including the Warner Bros. studio, Turner and HBO. That structure was a byproduct of the evolution of Time Warner, which came from consolidating companies — including Turner Broadcasting and the Warner Bros. studio — that were once stand-alone entities.
But as media companies continue to consolidate and must compete against larger and better-resourced technology companies, including Google and Amazon.com, Stankey was not shy about breaking down old barriers. The consolidation is designed to cut costs and encourage different groups to work together in unison — rather than being wedded to the previous way of doing business.
AT&T also is known for centralizing business units. When the company took over satellite television service DirecTV in 2015, it moved DirecTV’s customer service department into AT&T’s so-called shared services unit.