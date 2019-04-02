Cinema group defends ‘robust’ theatrical release in a world of streaming

The Motion Picture Assn. of America said last month in its annual survey that worldwide box office ticket sales rose slightly by 1% to $41.1 billion for 2018. The domestic box office reached a record high in 2018, with $11.9 billion in tickets sold in the U.S. and Canada, up 7% from the previous year, thanks to a string of box office blockbusters in 2018, including Walt Disney’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther.” The number of tickets sold rose 5% to 1.3 billion in 2018, but are still down from the highs seen a decade ago.