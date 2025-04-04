Sequels, Beatles and embattled studios: What we saw at CinemaCon 2025

An orchestra plays onstage during Universal Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

There’s a lot of uncertainty in the movie business.

The theatrical box office is struggling to find its footing in a world where movie-going habits and studio strategies have changed since the pandemic. There is anxiety about studio leadership at Warner Bros., the Paramount Global and Skydance merger and a recent major shakeup for Amazon MGM Studios.

With all of that in the air, Hollywood studios projected confidence in their lineups for 2025 and beyond at the CinemaCon trade convention this week in Las Vegas.

Speaking to theater owners at the Caesars Palace Colosseum, studio executives spoke of their commitment to theatrical releases, the power of the big screen and their belief that the quality and diversity of their movies would bring people to theaters.

Each studio brought out A-list stars and directors to prove their point. Sony ushered out the four actors who will play the Beatles in a four-part film series for 2028. Lionsgate brought The Weeknd for a performance to promote his film, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” Leonardo DiCaprio came on stage for Warner Bros. Walt Disney Co. passed out 3D glasses for viewing the upcoming Pixar film “Elio” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” Universal had a live orchestra.

Sequels and reboots featured prominently, as did action and horror films. Producer Jason Blum walked out on stage in a bear costume to promote the sequel to “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

On the trade show floor, all manner of vendors were selling the latest popcorn toppings, reclining theater seats, carpet samples and a smart bar that said it would pour the perfect cocktail in four seconds.

The halls near the trade show looked like an extended movie theater lobby with all manner of illuminated posters and standees for upcoming films. It’s the only place where Stitch, Tom Cruise and Toothless the dragon all face off in a cardboard cutout standoff.

Here are some highlights from the week.

Amazon MGM Studios bets on theaters

In the company’s first appearance at CinemaCon, executives repeatedly reiterated Amazon MGM Studios’ pledge that theatrical distribution was a major part of its business plan.

The studio will release 15 “big, bold, global” films annually in theaters by 2027, Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said Wednesday onstage. Already, he said, 14 titles are lined up for 2026. The studio is also building out an international distribution arm.

“We’re passionate about the films we’re making, and we’re committed to this in the long term,” Hopkins said.

Amazon MGM’s presentation started with a trailer for a 2026 film adaptation of the Andy Weir sci-fi novel, “Project Hail Mary,” starring Ryan Gosling as a science teacher-turned-astronaut who befriends an alien to save Earth.

Other newcomers have arrived at CinemaCon with big promises and failed to deliver. STX Entertainment’s bet on mid-budget films was well-received by theater owners, but the company’s theatrical ambitions flamed out.

“For the last two years, I’ve been coming to CinemaCon, promising you that Amazon MGM is fully committed to theatrical,” theatrical distribution head Kevin Wilson said from the stage. “Some of you believed me, some of you nodded, smiled and secretly texted each other, ‘We’ve heard this before.’ Our job tonight is to convince you the commitment is real.”

The studio continued by bringing out more stars, including Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri and Vivica A. Fox. Amazon MGM Studios ended the night with an extended trailer for the Affleck-led “The Accountant 2.”

By the end of the presentation, all of the assembled actors and directors gathered on stage to take a photo from a selfie stick held by Fox.

Demand for a better experience

Theaters often call on studios to do more to support cinemas. But some studio execs say theaters can help themselves by improving the moviegoing experience.

After a high-octane introduction involving bike tricks and wheelies across the auditorium, Paramount distribution executive Chris Aronson called on exhibitors to elevate the in-theater experience for moviegoers.

He highlighted some initiatives already in motion at some theaters — limited trailers, daily deals, extended matinee pricing and grassroots marketing. He noted the “discount Tuesday” promotion at many theaters.

“Why not Discount Wednesdays? Unless, of course, you’re already at full capacity on Wednesday, in which case, don’t do it,” he said to knowing laughter.

Paramount co-Chief Executive Brian Robbins acknowledged the pending Paramount-Skydance merger during his on-stage remarks, saying he was “incredibly proud” of what Paramount Pictures has accomplished “in the midst of all the noise at our parent company.”

The presentation closed with an appearance by Cruise, who asked the audience for a moment of silence in honor of his “Top Gun” co-star Val Kilmer, who died earlier this week.

“I can’t tell you how much I admired his work, how much I thought of him as a human being, and how grateful and honored I was when he joined for ‘Top Gun’ and returned for ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’” Cruise said onstage. “Thank you Val. I wish you well on your next journey.”

He then unveiled a trailer for “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” which earned loud applause.

Angel Studios spreads its wings

“Sound of Freedom” distributor Angel Studios showed off a diverse lineup of films for 2025 and beyond early Wednesday morning.

The Provo, Utah-based firm, which describes itself as a “values-based distribution company,” played a compilation of clips from its upcoming films that ended with the phrase “let light shine.” While the company is known for faith-focused content, executives say its appeal is broader.

“These stories are not just for Middle America,” said chief distribution officer Jared Geesey to a packed ballroom. “The demand is global. Audiences everywhere are craving stories that grip the human spirit ... and inspire us with real-life heroes.”

To that end, the distributor is releasing its first animated film this month, called “The King of Kings,” in which author Charles Dickens tells his son the story of Jesus.

Angel Studios will also release “The Last Rodeo,” about a father who returns to the arena to pay for his son’s medical treatment; “Sketch,” in which a child’s drawings come to life; and “Truth & Treason,” about a man who fights the Nazis through the written word.

The distributor’s 2026 schedule includes a film about young George Washington, an adaptation of the fantasy book series “Fablehaven” and a movie about the friendship between authors J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis.

Angel Studios has an unusual crowd-funding model in which its members — known as the Angel Guild — must approve each film they release. Those members get movie tickets and other perks. Membership has increased dramatically — climbing to more than 1 million from 31,600 in October 2023, the company says. Angel Studios is in the process of going public through a blank-check acquisition company.

“When you, the world’s exhibitors, make space for these stories, audiences show up,” Brandon Purdie, executive vice president and head of theatrical distribution, said onstage.

A plea for production incentives

As more countries try to lure film production overseas with increased government incentives, Motion Picture Assn. Chief Executive Charles H. Rivkin called on the U.S. to be a “more competitive destination.”

Speaking to an audience Tuesday, Rivkin said the studio trade group, along with its guild and union partners, would be “pushing for greater action at the federal level this year.”

“We will keep fighting to extend tax measures that encourage investments by studios,” he said during his speech. “We will explore new policies designed with a singular goal in mind — to ramp up filmmaking and create jobs for our workforce.”

Rivkin also noted the work that many states have done to sweeten their individual tax incentives, and called out the record 51 films that will receive an incentive from California’s film and television tax program.

Would Washington, D.C., be amenable to working with Hollywood? President Trump is no fan of liberal-leaning Hollywood, but he did announce a trio of actors — Sylvester Stallone, Jon Voight and Mel Gibson — to act as entertainment industry ambassadors.

A call for a minimum theatrical window

Top movie theater lobbyist Michael O’Leary called for Hollywood studios to hold back movies longer from home video and streaming, arguing that it would make the movie business more sustainable.

In a Tuesday proposal, O’Leary said there should be a minimum theatrical window of 45 days, referring to the length of time between a movie’s theatrical release and its availability for home viewing.

“A clear, consistent starting point is necessary to affirm our collective commitment to theatrical exclusivity and to provide clear expectations for movie fans,” O’Leary said. “There must be a baseline.”

Such a move would be a further reversal of pandemic-era policies that saw some studios adopting dramatically shorter windows before sending films to streaming platforms. Before the pandemic, a typical theatrical window was 80 to 90 days.