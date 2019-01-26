Female-led studio Level Forward invests in effort to break Hollywood's glass ceiling

Ousted Pixar Animation Studios executive John Lasseter was recently installed as head of Skydance Animation, sparking protests from female animators. Louis CK has made his way back to the comedy stage, though he has come under fire for the content of his routines. This week, former Weinstein Co. President David Glasser, who was fired last year after the New York attorney general accused him of failing to do enough to protect women from Weinstein’s abuses, announced he’d secured $300 million in financing to launch a new film and TV company.