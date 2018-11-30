Leslie Moonves, one of America's highest-paid CEOs, probably will walk away with nothing after claims

Since August, two high-powered New York law firms have been investigating Moonves’ alleged misconduct, including how the former CEO — who was fired in September — struggled for months to contain a widening sexual harassment scandal. Lawyers have interviewed more than 350 people in the probe, which is also reviewing CBS’ workplace climate, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to comment. Separately, the New York County’s district attorney's office and the New York City Commission on Human Rights have opened investigations into Moonves’ conduct.