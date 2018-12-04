‘Friends’ won’t leave Netflix. It’ll also be on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service

“Friends” will be available to watch on WarnerMedia’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service, but the classic sitcom isn’t leaving Netflix, AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson confirmed Tuesday.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, “Friends” was a major prime-time hit for NBC from 1994 to 2004. The series’ popularity endured through syndicated repeats, and has found a new generation of fans through streaming behemoth Netflix.

The announcement that WarnerMedia is launching its own streaming service, set to commence in late 2019, led to speculation that the company would pull “Friends” from Netflix. That caused a minor panic among the show’s legion of fans.

But the renewal of the streaming rights to “Friends” on a non-exclusive basis — which Stephenson confirmed at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference — indicates that at least some TV and movie studios plan to keep doing business as sellers of programs and films to Netflix while pursuing their own direct-to-consumer streaming businesses.

Stephenson said the goal of the new WarnerMedia service was “not to become another Netflix and not to create a direct-to-consumer product that rivals Netflix in terms of being a warehouse of content.”

The WarnerMedia service — which will carry content from WarnerMedia properties HBO, Turner and the Warner Bros. TV and movie libraries — is part of the “new reality” that media companies have to establish a direct relationship with their audiences as more consumers opt not to sign up for pay-television subscriptions, Stephenson said.

His description of Netflix as a “warehouse” appears to be another attempt to define WarnerMedia’s product as a premium service. He has previously compared Netflix to mass-market retailer Walmart.