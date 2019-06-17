Ross Levinsohn, now with Maven, to manage Sports Illustrated magazine

Sports Illustrated, the pioneering publication that helped define sports journalism, is once again under new management.
Ross Levinsohn, a former Fox digital and Yahoo executive who steered the Los Angeles Times into a tumultuous era, was named chief executive of Sports Illustrated. The move was announced as part of a licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group, which just three weeks ago acquired the 65-year-old magazine for $110 million from Iowa publishing giant Meredith Corp.
Levinsohn, 55, now is affiliated with the Maven Inc., a small digital publishing firm, which entered into a licensing agreement to run Sports Illustrated in collaboration with the magazine’s new owner, Authentic Brands, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. The Maven is run by Levinsohn’s longtime business associate, Jim Heckman.
Maven agreed to pay Authentic Brands annual royalties for use of the Sports Illustrated property in seven countries — the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand. It also has rights to exploit the popular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.
Maven paid Authentic Brands $45 million in advance royalties as part of the licensing agreement, which runs through 2029. The two firms will share revenues and agreed to work together to build the brand.
The revolving door at the once premier sports magazine illustrates the headwinds facing brands that have long relied on advertising and print subscriptions. Sports Illustrated was long the dominant sports-themed publication in the U.S. but it now competes with USA Today, ESPN and the subscription-based site the Athletic.
In the past, a photo on the cover of Sports Illustrated was an honor reserved for the most elite athletes, including Michael Jordan, Roger Staubach, Tiger Woods and Venus Williams.
Sports Illustrated was long been a marquee title within Time Inc.’s portfolio. Once the industry leader, Time Inc. was sold to Meredith in early 2018.
Meredith, which publishes Good Housekeeping and Better Homes & Gardens, was primarily interested in the celebrity themed titles, such as People and Entertainment Weekly. Meredith already has sold Time magazine, Fortune and now Sports Illustrated.
It will be up to Maven to reinvigorate the title along with Authentic Brands, a New York brand management firm that holds the rights to big-name celebrities Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley and brands like Thomasville furniture, Frye boots and Frederick’s of Hollywood.
Levinsohn, a former Fox Sports executive, was publisher of the Times for just five months in late 2017 and early 2018. He was pushed out amid a newsroom revolt that ultimately led to the sale of the paper to Los Angeles biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong. Levinsohn left the paper’s then-parent Tribune Publishing last year when his job was eliminated.
He also ran one of the original social networks, MySpace, which peaked around 2008. Now he is affiliated with the Maven Inc., a Seattle-based publicly traded firm that is cobbling together a patchwork of independent publishing sites.
It recently acquired CNBC personality Jim Cramer’s the Street business news site for $16.5 million.
Levinsohn and Heckman worked together on a business called Scout.com.
“The terms of Mr. Levinsohn’s employment will be disclosed separately,” Maven said in its regulatory filing.