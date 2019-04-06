Your airplane seats may be comfier and smell better in coach cabin of the future

Few things are more tedious than standing at the luggage carousel after a long journey, which is why more people try to cram their suitcases into the overhead compartments. Airbus and Boeing have both been working on bigger bins, and Boeing showcased the new layout of its 777X wide-body aircraft. Airbus also wants to make the compartments smarter, using sensors that track whether a bin is in use as well as the weight of the loaded luggage, providing vital data to the airline about occupancy rates. At some point in the future, Airbus wants to give passengers the option to book spots in the compartments; that way, travelers could avoid jostling for storage space while boarding the plane.