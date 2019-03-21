Amazon worker says he was fired for calling for unionization and safer conditions

Long has described his daily routine at the fulfillment center before. In January, he described a four-hour commute to and from the warehouse. Long said health and safety hazards were persistent, product bins were regularly overstuffed and workers were given few breaks. The warehouses were sweltering, Long said, even when it was freezing outside. Long said that workers had asked for an air conditioner to be installed at the warehouse but that they were told the robots inside couldn’t work in cold temperatures.