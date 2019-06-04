American Eagle is thriving even as shopping malls shrivel

Yet American Eagle, which has been around for 42 years, has found solid footing. It’s consistently at or near the top of its peer group for revenue growth and digital sales. Teenage boys and girls continue to say it’s one of their favorite brands, according to Piper Jaffray’s semiannual survey. Investors will get a fresh look at how the company is doing Wednesday, when it reports quarterly earnings. The start of 2019 has not been kind to the U.S. apparel industry.