As U.S. banks shut branches, JPMorgan leads a shift toward wealthy areas

JPMorgan said it prefers a measure that excludes states where it doesn’t have a presence. By that measure, the firm had 26% of its branches in low- and moderate-income areas, while Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. each had 29%, according to data from JPMorgan. In response to questions from Bloomberg, JPMorgan said 30% of its new branches will be in such communities, up from an earlier pledge of at least 20%.