Banned Chinese security cameras at U.S. facilities are almost impossible to remove

Once they arrive in the country, some of Dahua and Hikvision’s cameras are sent to their U.S.-based warehouses. Others go to equipment manufacturers like Panasonic Corp. or Honeywell International Inc. and are sold under those brands, said John Honovich, founder of video surveillance site IPVM. Then the cameras are bought by intermediaries, such as security firms, which go on to sell them to government agencies and private businesses. The defense spending amendment also covers Dahua and Hikvision’s extensive agreements with original equipment manufacturers, sweeping up any vendor that resells the devices or uses the companies’ equipment.