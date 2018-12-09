Pilots of fatal Lion Air flight may have been befuddled by a safety system designed to prevent fatal errors

But in a departure from its normal practice, Boeing inserted in the 737 Max software that aimed to prevent pilots from pulling up the nose of aircraft when they should push it down to counteract stalls and vice versa. Fatal crashes have occurred when pilots didn’t heed stall warnings. In 2009, an Air France plane en route to Paris from Rio de Janeiro fell into the Atlantic Ocean after one of the pilots continued to pull the plane’s nose upward, despite multiple stall warnings. That same year, a twin-engine turboprop, operated by Colgan Air, crashed in Clarence City, N.Y., after the crew ignored stall warnings, killing 49.