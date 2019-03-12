Boeing crisis grows as 737 Max bans ripple around the globe

The flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been recovered from the crash site, but little is known about the final moments of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which was en route from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Nairobi, Kenya, with 157 people on board. Africa’s largest carrier took delivery of its first 737 Max at the end of June as part of an upgrade of its fleet, which also includes Boeing’s twin-aisle 787 Dreamliner and the larger 777 model.