Boeing crisis grows as 737 Max bans ripple around the globe

Boeing Co. was thrown deeper into crisis Tuesday as nation after nation idled the 737 Max plane — the company’s most important airliner — after a deadly crash in Ethiopia over the weekend compounded concerns that were sparked last year by a similar fatal accident in the Java Sea.
On Monday, China became the first major market to halt takeoffs and landings of Boeing’s latest single-aisle plane, and similar moves quickly cascaded around the globe. Singapore barred all 737 Max service in and out of the city-state. Australia, Malaysia, Oman and Britain followed suit.
Europe’s Aviation Safety Agency is preparing to ban flights using the 737 Max as well, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named before an announcement was made.
The United States, meanwhile, has stood by the plane.
Europe’s move could trigger a global grounding of the jet, which entered service just a few years ago and has become Boeing’s fastest-selling aircraft, with nearly 4,700 orders.
Earlier, a South Korean airline and two airlines in Latin America suspended their operations of 737 Max planes.
Sunday’s crash in Ethiopia killed everyone on board. In a sign that the tragedy threatens to become a commercial fiasco for Boeing, launch customer Lion Air is said to be considering a complete switch to Airbus SE planes, a person familiar with the discussions said, with the carrier suspending further 737 Max deliveries this year.
The fallout from the crash has weighed on Boeing’s stock. The shares slumped 5.3% on Monday and slid an additional 5.5% in the first 40 minutes of trading Tuesday as investors weighed the backlash against an aircraft that brings in close to a third of the company’s total operating profit.
The zero-risk approach by airlines and aviation authorities in multiple nations contrasts with U.S. regulators’ assurance that the plane remains airworthy. The crash has spooked airlines and passengers and eroded faith in the widely flown jetliner because the disaster in Ethiopia bore similarities to the first crash of a 737 Max just five months ago. In both cases, the aircraft crashed minutes after takeoff as the pilots failed to maintain control.
The flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been recovered from the crash site, but little is known about the final moments of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which was en route from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Nairobi, Kenya, with 157 people on board. Africa’s largest carrier took delivery of its first 737 Max at the end of June as part of an upgrade of its fleet, which also includes Boeing’s twin-aisle 787 Dreamliner and the larger 777 model.
On Monday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration declared its support for the aircraft, saying that the plane remains safe to fly and that there wasn’t conclusive evidence so far to link Sunday’s crash of the Ethiopian 737 Max 8 and the fatal Lion Air disaster. The plane maker echoed the FAA’s statement, saying it stood by the aircraft, a revamped version of its workhorse single-aisle jet. Airbus competes in this lucrative segment of the market with its family of A320neo models.
“Speculating about the cause of the accident or discussing it without all the necessary facts is not appropriate and could compromise the integrity of the investigation,” Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said in a message to employees. Boeing said late Monday that in the coming weeks it plans to roll out software improvements for the anti-stall function that contributed to the Indonesian disaster.