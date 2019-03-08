For boomers making plans to relocate for retirement, it’s time to get real about risks

That was almost the case for 93-year-old Margaret Newsum, who was standing outside her home with her walker looking for help as the fire approached, CNN reported. She was whisked off to safety by Dane Ray Cummings, a garbage collector who had been told to cut short his route. Instead of doing that, he looked for people in trouble. He took her home to care for her rather than take her to a shelter. Since the fire, she's been staying with one of Cummings' close friends.