U.S. budget deficit balloons to $739 billion despite tariff revenue

As Trump ratcheted up the U.S.-China trade war with higher levies on imports from the Asian nation, the United States recorded $4.9 billion in customs duties in May, bringing the total to $44.9 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year — almost twice as much as a year earlier. Trump has repeatedly boasted that the United States is taking in billions of dollars through the tariffs, though importers in America are the ones paying the levies.