CashCall says federal regulators are looking for a 'do over' by appealing tribal lending case

The bureau filed its case against CashCall when Obama appointee Richard Cordray, a favorite of consumer advocates, was in charge of the bureau. But the decision to appeal and seek additional penalties came under Trump appointee Mick Mulvaney, who pledged to be friendlier to to the industry. And the case is now continuing under the leadership of Kathy Kraninger, who worked for Mulvaney and took over as the bureau’s director this month.