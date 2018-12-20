452 children died on the job in the U.S. from 2003 to 2016

A 12-year-old was cleaning drainage systems in Tennessee in March when an ATV flipped onto him. He died from his injuries. A 14-year-old boy was trapped in eight feet of feed in a silo while working with his father on a Wisconsin dairy farm in June — they both died. A 14-year-old was crushed to death by a New Holland LS170 Skid Loader while attempting to move bales of hay on a dairy farm in upstate New York in 2014. A 16-year-old construction worker in Missouri was struck and killed by a swinging crane that same year.