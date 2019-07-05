Coal billionaire Chris Cline among 7 killed in helicopter crash

Billionaire West Virginia coal executive Chris Cline was among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas, authorities said. He was 60 and would have turned 61 on Friday.
The helicopter carrying seven Americans to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. crashed Thursday off Grand Cay, killing everyone on aboard, Bahamian police said.
A statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the helicopter went missing shortly after leaving Big Grand Cay and that authorities and local residents later found the crash site two miles off Grand Cay.
Police identified those killed as four women and three men but did not provide names.
Gov. Jim Justice said Cline was one of the people killed in the crash, according to the Register-Herald newspaper in Beckley, W. Va. The newspaper described Cine as a “billionaire mining entrepreneur,” “coal tycoon” and “benefactor to southern West Virginia.”
“West Virginia lost a superstar, without any question,” the newspaper quoted Justice as saying. “A giving, good man. I just love him with all my soul. ... As governor, I will tell you we’ve lost a great West Virginian.”
Justice told the newspaper that he could not yet officially identify anyone else who died in the crash.
Justice’s spokesman, Jordan Damron, did not immediate return an email or phone call asking for comment Thursday night to confirm the governor’s statements.
Bahamian police did not provide a cause of the crash but said an investigation with civil aviation authorities was underway.