Cult economist jailed for hiding rare coins says the coins are his now

“A fair inference is that, since his release from prison, Armstrong has been using coins and bullion that he hid from the receiver,” they wrote in court papers in April, in which they accused Armstrong of withholding evidence from them. “This helps to explain how the coins at issue in this case came to be found by the man who sold them to the [Antoniaks]. Armstrong hid them and somehow lost control of them during the years of his incarceration — 2000 to 2011.”