Credit scores are rising. Is yours too?

Pay every bill on time. Your payment history is the largest factor in your credit score.

Use no more than 30% of the credit limit on any card. Asking for higher credit limits on your cards can help lower the percentage of use — as long as you don’t increase your spending along with the limit.

Keep credit cards open unless you have a compelling reason (such as high fees or poor customer service) to close them. You want to build up a long history showing responsible credit use. Use each card at least occasionally so the issuer doesn’t close it for inactivity.

Apply for credit sparingly. A good rule of thumb is to try to leave six months between applications.