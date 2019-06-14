Wall Street dads find parental leave easier to get than to take

Bank of America Corp. is the only big bank that gives 16 paid weeks to new parents in the U.S., as long as they work more than 20 hours a week, and 40% of parental leaves are taken by male employees. Steven Daigle, a senior vice president based in Florida, took the full four months when his wife had twins, around the time they also adopted two boys. He said he felt supported, though one colleague told him to consider what might go wrong while he was out.