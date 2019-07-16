Disneyland is tracking guests and generating big profits doing it

This journey has been fraught at times — and not just because Disney overspent on a wearable device that was quickly displaced by phones. In 2013, in the early days of the MagicBand, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger was at loggerheads with Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) — the privacy advocate who’s now a U.S. senator and recently introduced an internet bill of rights — over how the system would monitor children’s whereabouts and interests within Disney World. (Iger argued that the program was entirely opt-in and that location data was only collected in aggregate. Iger called Markey’s privacy concerns “ludicrous and utterly ill-informed.”) Even Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, a Disney board member at the time, once asked whether the MagicBand could track her own kids.