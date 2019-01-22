EBay has a stark choice: Show growth or break into pieces

EBay’s growth was languishing even before Wenig took over in 2015 after the company split from faster-growing PayPal Holdings Inc. Many shoppers still think of EBay as the online rummage sale of yesteryear, where you could snag a deal on someone’s baseball card collection or video game console by bidding in an auction. In fact, EBay is much like any other e-commerce site these days, replacing a trip to the mall by offering deals on new iPhones, Under Armour shirts and DeWalt cordless drills.