Everything you know about giving feedback at work could be wrong

Words are really important here. If you're missing facts, you want someone smart to tell you the facts, but that's not "feedback," that's instruction. If there are steps you should follow and you miss one, then you want an expert to say you missed one. But facts and steps are disembodied from you. Don't tell me what I should be doing differently. You don't know. Don't tell me what my attributes or qualities are. You don't know. Instead, what you do know is what your reaction is to what I'm doing. Your feedback is a distortion, just as it is in music.