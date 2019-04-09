EU readies retaliatory tariffs against U.S. in dispute over aviation subsidies

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative said that EU support for Airbus had caused “adverse effects” as it announced the new measures, which would target European goods including jetliners, cheese, wine and motorcycles. The EU called the sum cited by the U.S. “greatly exaggerated” and said preparations were underway to hit back. While the EU hasn’t disclosed the amount of American goods it would target, Airbus said the bloc would proceed with “far larger countermeasures against the U.S.”