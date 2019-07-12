Facebook $5-billion settlement in Cambridge Analytica privacy case is approved by FTC

The commission’s 2011 consent decree with Facebook addressed a litany of deceptive practices by the social media company. Facebook, for example, allowed profile information — photos, education, place of employment — that a user chose to restrict to “Only Friends” or “Friends of Friends” to be accessible to apps that the person’s friends used. Facebook also promised users that it wouldn’t share personal information about them with advertisers, when in fact the company identified to advertisers the users who clicked on their ads or to whom ads were targeted.