Democrats demand details of Trump plan to release mortgage giants from federal control

Joseph Otting, the acting head of the companies’ regulator, told Federal Housing Finance Agency staff at a private meeting last week that the Treasury Department and the White House will soon release a proposal, which could benefit hedge funds that own large chunks of shares. At the meeting, Otting reiterated that Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin wants Fannie and Freddie released and that during his stint at FHFA, Otting intends to make progress toward that goal, the FHFA said in a Jan. 18 statement.