Stocks open lower after mixed earnings reports

Stocks are trading slightly lower on Wall Street as the market reacts to a mixed batch of company earnings.
Anadarko Petroleum lost 5.7% and video-game maker Take-Two Interactive sank 13% early Wednesday. Both companies reported earnings that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.
General Motors climbed 2.3% after reporting a solid quarter, and Capri Holdings, the parent company of Michael Kors, jumped 9.7%.
The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,731.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50 points, or 0.2%, at 25,363. The Nasdaq dropped 9 points, or 0.1%, to 7,394.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.68%.