Stocks open lower on Wall Street, dragged down by health and tech firms

By Associated Press
Feb 27, 2019 | 7:20 AM
A gum-chewing trader ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 29, 2019. (Johannes Eisele / AFP/Getty Images)

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as healthcare and internet companies move lower.

UnitedHealth gave up 1.3% early Wednesday and Facebook lost 1%.

Weight Watchers plunged 35% after issuing a surprisingly weak forecast, and drug maker Mylan slumped 13.5% after also giving a weak outlook.

The price of oil bounced back 2%, which helped send energy companies higher.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,788.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 67 points, or 0.3%, to 25,991. The Nasdaq fell 14 points, or 0.2%, to 7,535.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.67%.

