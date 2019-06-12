U.S. stocks slip as investors weigh trade outlook

The S&P 500 Index’s small loss was still its biggest in more than a week after a five-day rally that added more than 5% to the benchmark. The Stoxx Europe 600 index headed for its first drop in four sessions, led by oil producers. That followed declines across Asia, where Hong Kong’s gauge underperformed as police used tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse protesters who have closed roads in the city’s financial district. The dollar edged higher after a closely watched measure of U.S. inflation trailed forecasts in May.