U.S. stocks slip as investors weigh trade outlook

Stocks slipped globally amid signs that this month’s revived appetite for risk may have overshot, given lingering trade concerns. Treasuries were mostly steady and oil slumped.
The S&P 500 Index’s small loss was still its biggest in more than a week after a five-day rally that added more than 5% to the benchmark. The Stoxx Europe 600 index headed for its first drop in four sessions, led by oil producers. That followed declines across Asia, where Hong Kong’s gauge underperformed as police used tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse protesters who have closed roads in the city’s financial district. The dollar edged higher after a closely watched measure of U.S. inflation trailed forecasts in May.
Just as investor concern over protectionism and global growth seemed to be easing, President Trump’s announcement that he is personally delaying a trade deal with China and won’t complete the accord unless Beijing returns to terms negotiated earlier this year set in motion a fresh wave of uncertainty. The inflation numbers reinforce the case for the Federal Reserve to cut borrowing costs after the president scowled at “way too high” interest rates.
Elsewhere, West Texas oil slumped in New York after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories swelling further. The lira erased a decline after Turkey’s central bank left its policy rate unchanged. Gold rose as the appetite for havens grew.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.1% as of 6:33 a.m. PDT.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.4%, the biggest decrease in more than a week.
Britain’s FTSE 100 Index decreased 0.6%, the first retreat in more than a week.
The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 0.4%, the biggest dip in almost three weeks.
Currencies
The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1314.
The British pound climbed 0.1% to $1.2737.
The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.48 per dollar.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 2.14%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.23%.
Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.87%.
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1% to $52.17 a barrel, the lowest in a week.
Gold gained 0.5% to $1,333.18 an ounce.