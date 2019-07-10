U.S. stocks rise with gold, treasuries on Fed bets

U.S. stocks rose with Treasuries and gold after Jerome Powell signaled an openness to rate cuts amid ongoing uncertainty in the economy, cementing market bets for easing at July’s Federal Reserve meeting.
The S&P 500 headed back toward all-time highs after the Fed chairman said in prepared remarks that downside risks to the economy remain, even after Friday’s strong jobs report forced investors to recalibrate rate-cut expectations. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell to 2.04% after climbing above 2.10% for the first time in a month. The dollar weakened. Oil rose above $59 a barrel.
“Powell’s prepared testimony struck a decidedly dovish cord,” Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note. “By way of an update, the chair just confirmed that things have gotten worse. Friday’s employment report was not as influential for the Fed’s core set of worries as the market believed it might be. ”
The remarks came ahead of two days of testimony in Congress on the economic and policy outlook, starting Wednesday in Washington. With both equities and bonds sitting on outsize gains since the start of the year, it’s unclear what further impetus they can get given that traders are already discounting a cycle of interest-rate cuts. Investors will also scour June minutes from the Fed’s June meeting.
In Europe, strong manufacturing data from France and low demand at an auction of German bunds weighed government debt. Equities rebounded after a three-day slide. The pound halted a drop to a two-year low as data showed the U.K. economy rebounded in May. The trading session in Asia was mixed, with modest gains in Hong Kong and South Korea and slides in Japan and China.
Meanwhile, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on the phone with their Chinese counterparts, marking the first high-level contact after their presidents agreed to resume trade talks last month.
Here are some key events coming up:
Powell testifies before Congress on monetary policy and the state of the U.S. economy on Wednesday (the House of Representatives) and Thursday (the Senate).
Fed minutes are due on Wednesday, ECB minutes on Thursday.
A key measure of U.S. inflation — the core consumer price index, due Thursday — is expected to have increased 0.2% in June from the prior month, while the broader CPI is forecast to remain unchanged.
U.S. producer prices are due on Friday.
Here are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 Index rose 0.4% as of 6:31 a.m. Pacific.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.3%.
Germany’s DAX Index sank 0.4% to the lowest in almost two weeks.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.1%.
The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 0.4%.
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%.
The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1249, the biggest climb in more than two weeks.
The British pound climbed 0.4% to $1.2513.
The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 108.589 per dollar, the weakest in almost six weeks.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.04%.
The two-year rate sank six basis points to 1.84%.
Germany’s 10-year yield increased four basis points to -0.316%.
Commodities
Gold futures rose 0.86% to $1,412.20 an ounce.
West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.2% to $59.12 a barrel, hitting the highest in almost two weeks with its fifth straight advance.
Iron ore decreased 1.5% to $114.94 per metric ton.
Curtis and Hajric write for Bloomberg. Adam Haigh, Jeremy Herron and Sophie Caronello contributed.