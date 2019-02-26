GE stock jumps as $21.4-billion biopharma sale helps new CEO revamp the company

Danaher will pay for the GE purchase with cash and $3 billion raised from an equity offering, plus new debt or credit. It may also be able to use cash from a pending spinoff of its dental unit, which will be divested through an IPO to shareholders. The dental unit had sales last year of $2.81 billion. In an IPO, it could have an equity value of about $5.6 billion to $6.5 billion, said Ross Muken, an analyst at Evercore ISI.