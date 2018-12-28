Gift card fraud is the unintended gift that keeps on taking

Register your gift card. This can help you and customer service easily identify the card and monitor its activity.

Keep it in a safe place. Treat the gift card like cash. Rather than tossing it on the table or into a desk drawer, put it in your wallet next to the cards you use most often, Hunter says.

Use it quickly. Many cards don’t expire, but the longer they sit, the more vulnerable they become to theft and the more you’re likely to forget about them.