Gold jumps to its highest price in 6 years as global risks rise

In addition to the Fed’s stance on interest rates, the latest worsening of U.S.-Iran relations furthered the sharp rally in gold this week, “with the easier way out — diplomacy — now off the table, according to Iranian officials,” said Jingyi Pan, strategist at IG Asia Pte in Singapore. “The rise in gold prices into Tuesday had likely been a knee-jerk as the market ponders what could come next in this conflict.”