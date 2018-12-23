He links China and U.S. on robot cars and electric vehicles

When Dunne got his license, he would drive his father on reconnaissance missions. “My dad had a reputation as a car spy. He was notorious for getting photographs of future cars before anyone else,” he said. “We’d go out on a two-lane country road outside the General Motors proving grounds in Milford [Mich.]. We’d reach the peak of a hill where you could see over the fence. He’d stick his lens out the passenger window. There was a several-hundred-feet window where we could see the cars. He’d kill for a shot of a new Corvette.”