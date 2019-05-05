Meet the Olympic hopeful who brewed her way into a male-dominated industry

“You can have a business, employ a lot of people, make some dough and have fun,” Gill said. At Yale, “being an entrepreneur wasn’t really talked about. It was more like, ‘Are you going to go to law school? Are you going to go to med school? Are you going to go to Wall Street?’ And I didn’t want to do any of that. I wanted to keep training and find something I was really passionate about. So, that’s how it happened.”