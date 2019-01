Jen Gotch wants Bando.com to be about more than cute accessories. Mental health advocacy, for one thing.

To connect with customers, Gotch spends a lot of time on podcasts and on social media, where she has more than 225,000 followers. “I act as the primary brand ambassador, using platforms like my podcast, speaking engagements, my Instagram and my upcoming book to raise awareness about mental health, about Ban.do and me personally. It's sort of an autobiographical podcast about my dealings with mental health and creative entrepreneurship.” Gotch’s podcast, “I’m okay … sometimes,” can be found on Girlboss.com. “With me it's hard to tell a business story without a little bit of mental health just because they're very intermingled.”