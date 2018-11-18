Jet Tila parlayed his Thai immigrant family roots to food TV fame

By the 1990s, Thai food was well established in America. English speakers flocked to Bangkok Market to seek out kaffir lime leaves, fish sauce and curry paste. Tila invariably would be stopped in the aisles and asked about how to cook with different Thai ingredients. The inquiries became so frequent he decided to begin holding cooking classes at his mother’s Cheviot Hills home. He had learned to cook at the family restaurant and also by his grandmother’s side. Now he was teaching neophytes the famous Thai balance of hot, salty, sour and sweet flavors. His classes became the subject of a 1999 Los Angeles Times article that catapulted Tila from obscurity.