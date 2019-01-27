Steve Lieberman got his start lighting illegal warehouse parties. Now, it's Coachella.

Lieberman returned to Arizona as the rave culture was heating up in the 1990s and, with a couple of partners, dived right in. “Raves were just going crazy. So we'd bought equipment, and we were going out and we were doing shows every single week, sometimes two a week,” Lieberman said. “We did that for almost three straight years” with a very lean operation, he said. “That's where I was the truck driver, I was the rigger, I was the electrician, I was the programmer, I was everything.”